Red Tide was found in the waters in Gulf County last
week.
The algae were found on March 14th in very low
concentrations in one sample taken from the Eagle Harbor Boat ramp and in
background concentrations west of St. Joseph Sound.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called
Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes
the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish
kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye
and throat irritation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment