Monday, March 20, 2023

Red Tide was found in the waters in Gulf County last week.

The algae were found on March 14th in very low concentrations in one sample taken from the Eagle Harbor Boat ramp and in background concentrations west of St. Joseph Sound.

 

Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called Karenia brevis.

 

In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills. 

 

Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.

 




