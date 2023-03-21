The Apalachicola Bay
Charter School is holding open enrollment through March the 31st.
The
Charter school is a public school which means it’s free and it even has a free
after school program and a free breakfast and lunch program.
The
school will be accepting students in pre-Kindergarten through the 8th grades.
The
ABC school is inviting all parents to drop by during the open enrollment period
to pick up an enrollment packet.
The
school is located at 98 12th street in Apalachicola.
You
can also find the enrollment packet on the school website at www.abceagles.org
The
completed enrollment packet must be returned by 3:30 PM on March 31st.
As
a Public School, the Apalachicola Bay Charter School cannot discriminate or
limit enrollment against any student population for any reason.
If
the number of applicants exceeds the number of openings at the school, students
will be chosen through a random lottery process.
