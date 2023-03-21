Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Eastpoint Fire Department held its annual Rib Cookoff on Saturday and though the weather didn’t completely cooperate, it still brought out plenty of great BBQ chefs to compete

This was the 23rd year of the event which helps fund the fire department’s budget.

 

The fire department sold nearly 1250 pounds of ribs, 40 Boston butts, and 4 cases of half chickens.

 

The winner of this year’s cookoff was “Up in Smoke BBQ” headed by Jimmy Crenshaw of St. George Island – they got a 1000-dollar prize for the win.

 

2nd place also went to “Locked Out BBQ” led by Dan Harper of Apalachicola, and third place went to “Brag n Bones” led by Richard Wade of Eastpoint.

 

Honorable mention and the best rig award went to 10-4 BBQ led by John Solomon from Eastpoint.

 

10-4 BBQ also won the People’s Choice award by earning 787 at their booth.




