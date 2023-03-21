The Eastpoint Fire Department held its annual
Rib Cookoff on Saturday and though the weather didn’t completely cooperate, it
still brought out plenty of great BBQ chefs to compete.
This
was the 23rd year of the event which helps fund the fire department’s budget.
The fire department sold nearly 1250 pounds of ribs, 40 Boston
butts, and 4 cases of half chickens.
The
winner of this year’s cookoff was “Up in Smoke BBQ” headed by Jimmy Crenshaw of
St. George Island – they got a 1000-dollar prize for the win.
2nd
place also went to “Locked Out BBQ” led by Dan Harper of Apalachicola, and
third place went to “Brag n Bones” led by Richard Wade of Eastpoint.
Honorable
mention and the best rig award went to 10-4 BBQ led by John Solomon from
Eastpoint.
10-4
BBQ also won the People’s Choice award by earning 787 at their booth.
