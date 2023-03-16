The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has now removed the first two vessels through a newly created Vessel Turn-In Program, a key component of Florida’s derelict vessel prevention program.
Since the inception of the Vessel Turn-In Program in late 2022, the FWC has received 28 applications from owners of at-risk or unwanted vessels.
The first two vessels removed through this program were removed from Pasco and Pinellas County in early March.
The Vessel Turn-In Program is a voluntary program designed to help owners dispose of their unwanted at-risk vessels before they become derelict.
Once an application has been approved, the FWC will take a surrendered vessel and dispose of it at no cost to the boat owner.
Removing the vessel before it deteriorates into a derelict condition will prevent legal ramifications for the vessel owner and will protect Florida’s valuable seagrass resources, marine life, and human life, safety, and property.
A derelict vessel upon waters of the state is a criminal offense and can carry serious penalties and fines or possible jail time.
To qualify for the Vessel Turn-In Program, a vessel must be floating upon waters of the state of Florida and cannot be determined derelict by law enforcement.
The owner must have at least one written at-risk warning or citation and possess a clear title to the vessel.
To apply for or view program guidelines, visit MyFWC.com/VTIP
