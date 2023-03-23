The Franklin County Commission has approved two grant applications for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The grants are through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program; It is named after officer Edward Byrne who was killed almost 20 years ago by a violent drug gang in New York City.
The JAG Program provides critical funding necessary to support a range of programs ranging from indigent defense, to drug treatment and enforcement.
If awarded, the grants will provide Franklin County with over 37 thousand dollars for a drug investigation officer.
The second grant is for about 2200 dollars for traffic enforcement.
Neither of the grants requires a county match.
