The Franklin County Commission this week tabled a public hearing on an update to the county’s travel trailer ordinance.
The county is considering updating its travel trailer ordinance to address the issue of people living long-term in Travel trailers and RVs.
The existing travel trailer ordinance was created in 1982.
The problem is the county has no way of knowing when someone began living in the trailer so a lot of people have been able to live in campers much longer than they are supposed to.
The proposed changes would require people to get a permit to live in their camper, that way the county can regulate it more closely.
It would also limit the use of campers on private property to one week per month, unless a home is being built on the property, in which case the landowner can live in the camper during construction.
The public hearing was postponed after county staff and county commissioners said they had too many questions about the proposal to move forward.
The public hearing will be rescheduled after the issue is brought before the county planning and zoning board and the county commission holds a public workshop on the proposal.
