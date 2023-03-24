Wakulla County Sheriff
Jared Miller is warning people about an increase in sales scams taking place on
Facebook Marketplace.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, 9
out of 10 online shopping scam victims say they were scammed through Facebook
or Instagram in 2021.
Fraudulent sellers attempt everything from
selling counterfeit and broken goods, to posting phony rental properties and
items for sale that do not exist.
Stay clear of any transaction that makes you
even slightly suspicious.
It’s recommended that buyers purchase items on
Facebook Marketplace from local sellers.
Narrow your Facebook Marketplace’s search to
the items available for local pickup, and meet the seller in person so you can
examine the product before paying.
If possible, don’t pay for an item before
receiving it.
Instead, exchange the money and the item at
the same time.
When meeting a seller in person, it is
encouraged to bring another person with you, or share your meeting plan with a
family member or friend as an added precaution.
Don’t be afraid to walk away from a deal if
you feel pressured by the seller, or the deal seems too good to be true.
No comments:
Post a Comment