Friday, March 24, 2023

Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller is warning people about an increase in sales scams taking place on Facebook Marketplace

Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller is warning people about an increase in sales scams taking place on Facebook Marketplace.

 

According to the Federal Trade Commission, 9 out of 10 online shopping scam victims say they were scammed through Facebook or Instagram in 2021.

 

Fraudulent sellers attempt everything from selling counterfeit and broken goods, to posting phony rental properties and items for sale that do not exist.

 

Stay clear of any transaction that makes you even slightly suspicious.

 

It’s recommended that buyers purchase items on Facebook Marketplace from local sellers.

 

Narrow your Facebook Marketplace’s search to the items available for local pickup, and meet the seller in person so you can examine the product before paying.

 

If possible, don’t pay for an item before receiving it.

 

Instead, exchange the money and the item at the same time.

 

When meeting a seller in person, it is encouraged to bring another person with you, or share your meeting plan with a family member or friend as an added precaution.

 

Don’t be afraid to walk away from a deal if you feel pressured by the seller, or the deal seems too good to be true.

 





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment