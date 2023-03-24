Water temperatures are on the rise, which means Florida’s manatees are on the move spreading out from the warmer waters in South Florida.
More boaters hit the water this time of year too so it’s important that people pay attention for manatee near the surface.
163 manatees have died so far in Florida waters, including four in Franklin County.
The first was found in the Apalachicola Bay on January the 10th; a second was found on January the 23rd near St. George Island.
A third was found on February the 1st near Eastpoint and a 4th was found on February the 15th near St. Vincent Island.
The cause of death is not known for any of the manatees found locally.
There have been no manatee deaths listed so far in Gulf or Wakulla Counties this year.
It is estimated that about 7500 manatees live in Florida waters.
If boaters took a few simple precautions, the number of manatee deaths could be cut substantially.
In some areas there are seasonal manatee zones that go into effect April 1st and FWC officers say they will be patrolling those areas more heavily.
In north Florida boaters are urged to wear polarized sunglasses to help spot the creatures in the water.
You should also watch for large, telltale circles on the water’s surface which indicate the presence of manatees – sometimes you can also see their snouts.
If you do see manatees, make sure to slow down.
If you find a sick or injured manatee you should report it to the Florida Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment