If you plan on shooting fireworks over the 4th of July holiday, please stay away from areas where shorebirds are nesting

Although beachside fireworks shows are entertaining to people, the bursts of color and noise wreak havoc on coastal birds—especially for nesting species.

 

After each fireworks explosion, birds panic and fly from their nests, scattering the chicks and exposing them to predators and heat until their parents return.

 

Debris left from the fireworks can also litter our beaches and near-shore waters and can be easily mistaken for food by sea turtles and other marine animals.

 

Audubon Florida urges Floridians and visitors to let the birds nest in peace by not deploying personal fireworks on the beach.

 

Over the July Fourth weekend, Audubon Florida’s bird stewards will be out in full force at locations across the state where people and beach-nesting birds comingle.

 

To make our beaches safer for birds, it is best to attend a municipal fireworks show instead of deploying personal fireworks.

 

Give nesting birds at least 100 feet of distance or as much as possible.

 

If pets are permitted on beaches, keep them leashed and well away from birds.

 

Remove trash and food scraps, which attract predators that will also eat birds’ eggs and/or chicks.



