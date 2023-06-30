If you plan on
shooting fireworks over the 4th of July holiday, please stay away
from areas where shorebirds are nesting.
Although beachside fireworks shows are
entertaining to people, the bursts of color and noise wreak havoc on coastal
birds—especially for nesting species.
After each fireworks explosion, birds panic
and fly from their nests, scattering the chicks and exposing them to predators
and heat until their parents return.
Debris left from the fireworks can also litter
our beaches and near-shore waters and can be easily mistaken for food by sea
turtles and other marine animals.
Audubon Florida urges Floridians and visitors
to let the birds nest in peace by not deploying personal fireworks on the
beach.
Over the July Fourth weekend, Audubon
Florida’s bird stewards will be out in full force at locations across the state
where people and beach-nesting birds comingle.
To make our beaches safer for birds, it is
best to attend a municipal fireworks show instead of deploying personal
fireworks.
Give nesting birds at least 100 feet of
distance or as much as possible.
If pets are permitted on beaches, keep them leashed
and well away from birds.
Remove trash and food scraps, which attract
predators that will also eat birds’ eggs and/or chicks.
