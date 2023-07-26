A number of area groups will share in over 680 thousand dollars in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation.
The grants will support 35 economic development agencies and businesses dedicated to bringing new jobs and investment in Florida.
The economic development grants are designed to help local organizations increase awareness of a community or region’s economic development strategies and product availability.
The grants include 25 thousand dollars to Florida's Great Northwest – Go Beyond Our Beaches marketing and education campaign, which will lead to deeper brand awareness about Franklin and Gulf as a top location for business.
Another 22 thousand dollars will go to Opportunity Florida to help the group collaborate, learn and view best practices used in South Carolina to attract and retain manufacturing and distribution businesses in rural communities in Franklin, Gulf, and Wakulla Counties.
The grants will support 35 economic development agencies and businesses dedicated to bringing new jobs and investment in Florida.
The economic development grants are designed to help local organizations increase awareness of a community or region’s economic development strategies and product availability.
The grants include 25 thousand dollars to Florida's Great Northwest – Go Beyond Our Beaches marketing and education campaign, which will lead to deeper brand awareness about Franklin and Gulf as a top location for business.
Another 22 thousand dollars will go to Opportunity Florida to help the group collaborate, learn and view best practices used in South Carolina to attract and retain manufacturing and distribution businesses in rural communities in Franklin, Gulf, and Wakulla Counties.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment