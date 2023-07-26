Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park is now open! They are located directly on the sugar white sands of Mexico Beach, Florida and their property has been completely renovated since the damage of Hurricane Michael.
El Governor Beachfront Resort offers 108 rooms with various room types to choose from with very own private balcony. All rooms have full kitchens which are stocked with basic supplies (K-cup coffee makers, dinnerware and other necessities). Rooms also have irons and ironing boards as well as hair dryers.
El Governor RV Park is located directly across from the El Governor Beachfront Resort. The park offers the following conveniences:
- 66 RV Sites
- All sites offer 30, 50 and 110 amp service
- All sites offer full hook ups, Cable TV and WIFI
- Coin Laundry and Bath House
- Picnic Areas
Visit the El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park online at https://elgovernorresort.com and make your reservation today!
El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park
1701 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL
BEACH RESORT - (850) 648-5757
RV PARK - (850) 648-5432
https://elgovernorresort.com
