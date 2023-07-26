Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

New Wave Property Management offers the most spectacular vacation rentals along the 43 miles of natural coastline in the Emerald Coast and Forgotten Coast areas of Florida.


Their team of property management professionals works closely with their guests to help them find the perfect accommodation for their trip on the magnificent Gulf Coast of Florida.


Whatever your budget, group size, or tastes may be, New Wave Property Management has vacation rentals to suit your needs. Their well-maintained and fully furnished vacation rentals are an ideal solution for romantic getaways, family reunions, and any other occasion you can think of!


Start planning your beach trip today!

 

New Wave Property Management

306 Reid Avenue, Port St Joe , FL

(850) 227-4092

managementbynewwave@gmail.com

www.newwavepropertymgmt.com

El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park is now open! They are located directly on the sugar white sands of Mexico Beach, Florida and their property has been completely renovated since the damage of Hurricane Michael.


El Governor Beachfront Resort offers 108 rooms with various room types to choose from with very own private balcony. All rooms have full kitchens which are stocked with basic supplies (K-cup coffee makers, dinnerware and other necessities). Rooms also have irons and ironing boards as well as hair dryers.


El Governor RV Park is located directly across from the El Governor Beachfront Resort. The park offers the following conveniences:

- 66 RV Sites

- All sites offer 30, 50 and 110 amp service

- All sites offer full hook ups, Cable TV and WIFI

- Coin Laundry and Bath House

- Picnic Areas

 

Visit the El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park online at https://elgovernorresort.com and make your reservation today!

 

El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park

1701 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL

BEACH RESORT - (850) 648-5757

RV PARK - (850) 648-5432

https://elgovernorresort.com

Join in the fun at The Mill Mercantile & Social for 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 today Wednesday, July 26 at 6pm ET - featuring Beer specials, prizes, and more!

 

- Entry is $20 a person, $40 a team.

- Enter as a single or with a partner. They will pair up singles.

 

Half of league entries each week go to the charity of the week, half to the winning team. Every week we will donate a portion of the proceeds to a different charity! Our charity of the week is PSJHS SGA! ✨

 

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗲 & 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹

105 Good Morning Street, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 899-9149

info@themillsocial.com﻿

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


