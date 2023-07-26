The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle is on the cover of the July - August issue of Lighthouse Digest Magazine.
Lighthouse Digest began in 1992 and features lighthouse history, news and stories of lighthouse life past and present.
The new edition of Lighthouse Digest, which features the Crooked River Lighthouse on the cover, is loaded with photos and stories that you will never find in print anywhere else.
If you are not a subscriber to the magazine, you can subscribe on-line at www.LighthouseDigest.com
The Crooked River Lighthouse was originally built in 1895 to serve as a beacon to timber ships as they traveled the pass between Dog Island and St. George Island.
In 1995, the Lighthouse was decommissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard and was slated for demolition.
Preservation efforts saved the lighthouse from destruction and led to an ongoing effort to preserve, restore, and reopen the lighthouse to the public.
Restoration of the Crooked River Lighthouse structure itself was completed in 2007.
Since then, the Carrabelle Lighthouse Association has worked to improve amenities surrounding the lighthouse park grounds including a picnic pavilion, a playground facility and the lighthouse keepers' residence.
Earlier this year the Crooked River Lighthouse 4th -order Fresnel lens was returned to the Crooked River Lighthouse Keeper’s House Museum after 47 years in ‘safe exile” at the 8th District US Coastguard Headquarters in New Orleans,
