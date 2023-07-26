The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is giving away a two-night culinary vacation in Apalachicola.
The vacation package features a two-night stay in Apalachicola, and meals in local restaurants.
The prize also includes a tour of area lighthouses, and a charter adventure trip.
The deadline to enter the contest is September the 15th – you must be at least 25 years old to enter the contest.
You can sign up at floridasforgottencoast.com
https://www.floridasforgottencoast.com/getaway/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Sign%20up%20to%20enter%20by%20clicking%20here.&utm_campaign=august
