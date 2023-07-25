The recreational and commercial harvest seasons for spiny lobster in Florida will be open Wednesday and Thursday for a two-day recreational mini-season and then reopen again in early August for the regular season.
Spiny lobsters are popular to catch, especially in the southern portion of the state.
The two-day recreational mini-season will be held on July 26th and 27th.
The regular lobster season runs August 6th through March 31st.
Recreational lobster fishermen must have a saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to harvest spiny lobsters.
Harvesters also must make sure their spiny lobsters have a carapace length greater than 3 inches to take them, and divers must possess a measuring device and measure all lobsters while in the water.
Recently approved legislation specifies that each undersized spiny lobster found in a violator’s possession may be charged as a separate offense.
The daily bag limit for spiny lobster is 12 lobster per person
Spiny lobsters are popular to catch, especially in the southern portion of the state.
The two-day recreational mini-season will be held on July 26th and 27th.
The regular lobster season runs August 6th through March 31st.
Recreational lobster fishermen must have a saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to harvest spiny lobsters.
Harvesters also must make sure their spiny lobsters have a carapace length greater than 3 inches to take them, and divers must possess a measuring device and measure all lobsters while in the water.
Recently approved legislation specifies that each undersized spiny lobster found in a violator’s possession may be charged as a separate offense.
The daily bag limit for spiny lobster is 12 lobster per person
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment