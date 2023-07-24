Wakulla County Public Library monthly E-Newsletter

It's Membership Month!
This month is Membership Month, and the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library would like to thank all their members. The Friends newsletter this month highlights all the summer programs "The Friends" supported this summer, made possible by your membership. Without your membership, we would not be able to accomplish this. We are grateful for your support of such a worthwhile cause. Your renewal notices, along with our updated trifold, should arrive shortly. Throughout this trifold, you will find all our accomplishments from the past year.
