Wakulla County Public Library monthly E-Newsletter

August 2023

Monthly E-Newsletter

It's Membership Month!


This month is Membership Month, and the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library would like to thank all their members. The Friends newsletter this month highlights all the summer programs "The Friends" supported this summer, made possible by your membership. Without your membership, we would not be able to accomplish this. We are grateful for your support of such a worthwhile cause. Your renewal notices, along with our updated trifold, should arrive shortly. Throughout this trifold, you will find all our accomplishments from the past year.


The Friends Support the Wakulla County Library Summer Youth Series!


This summer has been full of excitement for the youth of Wakulla County! The Friends are always excited each year to cover the cost of the programs and ensure each youth has access to free, family friendly entertainment. Here is where your membership dollars went this summer:

  • 16 programs for all ages
  • 14 programs for 0-5 years of age
  • 14 programs for 6-11 years of age
  • 1,615 total people took advantage of the programs
  • 6 special events at the Community Center
  • 386 total people at special events (one still pending)

Help us help the library!

The Friends support the Library by funding book and equipment acquisitions, free summer children's programs, maintenance and enhancements of library facilities, STEAM classes and materials. 

Keep Your Eyes Open!


Please keep an eye out at the entrance to your Library for the construction of the Robyn Hurst Memorial Friendship Garden. Concrete is scheduled to be poured on Monday, July 24th with seating and flowering plants to come!

Join Us For An Evening At Hogwarts!


The Friends, along with the Wakulla County Public Library staff invite you to Harry Potter's birthday party! There will be fun for all ages. Be transported to Hogwarts with all of its magic and wonder as we celebrate all things Harry Potter. Attend your Hogwarts classes and enjoy some themed snacks. Event for wizards, witches, and muggles of all ages. Costumes strongly encouraged. Join the Facebook event: Click Here!

Get your t-shirts here!

Support the Wakulla County Public Library with the purchase & wearing of these great shirts.

Recipes Needed!


The Friends need your recipes!! We are currently working with Wakulla County 4-H to create and publish a Wakulla County cookbook with all the best dishes inspired by our residents. If you would like to submit a recipe for consideration, please email us at friendswakullalibrary@gmail.com.

Books! Books! Books!


The Friends want to remind you of our Bookstore available at the Library. There you will find all types of books available for purchase for as little as $.25. We also offer copying and printing for a small fee. All proceeds from these services are reinvested back into the Library's youth programs.

CONGRATULATIONS to our June 2023 raffle winner - Trina Weldon! Enjoy your visit to Food N Fill!

Thank you to Capital City Bank Foundation for their generous grant of $2,000 to the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library!

Contact Us

Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library

PO Box 1737

Crawfordville, FL 32326

friendswakullalibrary@gmail.com

Officers

President - Lisa Herron

Vice President - Andrew Riddle

Treasurer - Wrenn Harvey

Secretary - Penny Mallow


Board Members

Desiree Gorman

Lauren Latham

Cathy Sellers

Sara Shadrick

