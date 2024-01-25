25
of Franklin County’s top spellers faced off last week to compete for the chance
to go to the regional spelling bee in Tallahassee next month and they had to
spell their way through some doozies including ailment,
composition, fowl, and dessert.
The
students ranged from 4th through 8th grades and
represented both the Franklin County School and the Apalachicola Bay Charter
School.
This
year’s top speller is a 5th grader from the Franklin County School
named Kymbri Granger, she won in the 19th round by correctly
spelling the words “fallow”.
2nd
place went to a Franklin County School 7th grader named Isabelle
Frye, who won the event last year.
All
of the contestants received a certificate for competing in the county-wide
spelling bee.
Kymbri
Granger will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee on February the 24th for a chance to go to the
national spelling bee in Washington DC.
