A 39-year-old construction worker from Tallahassee was killed in Wakulla County on Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while on the job.
The man was struck by a van that drifted onto the shoulder of Bloxham Cutoff Road just west of Rock Road, where personnel were working on a construction site.
The accident happened just after 2 o’clock on Thursday.
The worker was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the van, a 76-year-old man from Freeport, Florida, was uninjured, as was a 71-year-old female passenger, also from Freeport.
The Highway Patrol did not say what caused the van to leave the roadway.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and Wakulla County Fire and EMS.
