A 43-year-old man from Wewahitchka was killed in a 2-vehicle accident in Walton County on Wednesday.
The Highway patrol said the man was driving a van westbound on State Road 20, near King’s Road, just after 10:30 Wednesday morning when an eastbound pickup truck crossed into the westbound lane colliding with the van head-on.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 78-year-old man from Niceville, received only minor injuries in the collision.
The Wewahitchka man was taken to Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville where he was pronounced deceased.
