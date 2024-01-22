A 54-year-old Panama City man was killed and an Arizona woman critically injured in a two-vehicle accident in Gulf County on Friday night.
The accident happened just after 7:30 on State Road 22 near County Line Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was eastbound on State Road 22 when his sedan veered onto the shoulder of the road.
The vehicle then re-entered the eastbound land before crossing the centerline and veering into the westbound land where it collided head on with an oncoming SUV.
The man was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old woman from Tucson, Arizona was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart hospital with critical injuries.
