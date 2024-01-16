A company called Nautical Ventures has purchase Wefing’s Marine in Eastpoint.
Nautical Ventures is a Marine Superstore that carries an eclectic mix of water sport products including boats and tenders, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, and even submersibles and dive products.
Now that they have purchased Wefing’s the company now has 6 locations across Florida..
The company already had locations in Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Stuart, and Tampa.
The move to Florida’s panhandle is one that the company has planned before the pandemic.
Wefing’s Marine has operated in Franklin County for over 100 years.
It started as an old-fashioned ship’s chandlery in 1909, serving the commercial fishing community and recreational boaters.
The company continues to serve the boating industry and has a philosophy of selling curated, unusual, and seaworthy craft.
Some of the products they offer have included Pilothouse and Trailerable Trawlers, Downeast style boats, and catamarans.
