A Florida approved ServSafe Food Manager certification training and exam will be offered on January the 14th in Apalachicola, but if you want to take part you need to sign up today.
Florida law requires all managers employed by a food service establishment to pass an approved test and receive a certificate proving it.
Managers have 30 days after they are hired to pass the required test.
Food Trucks also need a certified person who has a Manager Certificate as do lodging establishments that provide breakfast or food.
The certification is valid for 5 years.
Many people attended a group training in Apalachicola years ago and those certifications expire in January 2024.
The class will cost 168 dollar per person and the Servsafe group needs a few weeks to get all of the materials, which is why it is important to register now.
We have posted a link for registration on this story at Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.
