A Gulf County man found guilty of sexually molesting a child under the age of 12 has been sentenced to Life in prison.
48-year-old Joseph Weldon Davis, of Wewahitchka, was sentenced last week after being found guilty on November 30th of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.
Circuit Court Judge Devin Collier ordered the maximum sentence and designated the defendant as a Sexual Predator.
Davis was found guilty of sexually molesting a child during a 5-month period in 2020 and 2021.
The investigation that led to the defendant’s arrest was conducted by the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.
Gulf County Chief Prosecutor Tracy Smith called 10 witnesses to the stand, including the victim.
Smith also successfully argued that jurors should hear the testimony of two other females who said they were victims of similar acts by the defendant when they were juveniles.
The six-person jury took about 90 minutes to find the defendant guilty of the Lewd and Lascivious Molestation charge.
The verdict carried a minimum-mandatory 25-year sentence but the defendant received the maximum Life sentence.
