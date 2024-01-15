A recent study commissioned by VISIT FLORIDA shows that travelers spent a record $124.9 billion dollars in the Sunshine State in 2022, outpacing 2021 by nearly $20 billion.

For every dollar spent by the 137.4 million visitors in 2022, 97 cents were retained in the Florida economy.
On average, visitors contribute $333 million per day to Florida’s economy.
The study also found that tourism-supported employment grew to 2 million jobs.
Domestic visitors to Florida spent $112.7 billion in 2022 and international visitors spent $12.2 billion, providing a $124.9 billion out-of-state spending stimulus to Florida’s economy.
Tourism was responsible for 9.5% of all Florida jobs in 2022, making tourism Florida’s 2nd largest employer.
One out of every six private sector jobs were supported by tourism in 2022.
Florida tourism raised a total of $35.2 billion in taxes in 2022, $18.9 billion in federal tax revenue, $8.1 billion in Florida state tax revenue, and $8.2 billion in local tax receipts.
Without tourism, Florida’s 8.8 million households would each have to pay more than $1,840 in state and local taxes to maintain current levels of receipts.
