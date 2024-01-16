Below freezing temperatures are expected tonight, so you should prepare.
Temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the mid 20’s, which can be dangerous, particularly for us Floridians who don’t generally deal with severe cold.
Remember to protect any outdoor plants you want to keep from possible freeze damage by either covering them up or bringing them indoors.
You should also protect any exposed water pipes from freezing temperatures.
And if you have space heaters, please use them safely.
Keep them away from all flammable materials such as curtains and furniture, and install recommended smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
And please do not use charcoal or other fuel-burning devices in your home, such as grills that produce carbon monoxide.
And if you have elderly or homebound neighbors, you might want to check on them, just to see if they need any help.
If you or someone you know does not have a place to stay tonight, a cold weather shelter will be open at the First Baptist Church at 447 Avenue A in Eastpoint.
The shelter will open at 5 this afternoon and remain open through 8 AM on Wednesday.
Temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the mid 20’s, which can be dangerous, particularly for us Floridians who don’t generally deal with severe cold.
Remember to protect any outdoor plants you want to keep from possible freeze damage by either covering them up or bringing them indoors.
You should also protect any exposed water pipes from freezing temperatures.
And if you have space heaters, please use them safely.
Keep them away from all flammable materials such as curtains and furniture, and install recommended smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
And please do not use charcoal or other fuel-burning devices in your home, such as grills that produce carbon monoxide.
And if you have elderly or homebound neighbors, you might want to check on them, just to see if they need any help.
If you or someone you know does not have a place to stay tonight, a cold weather shelter will be open at the First Baptist Church at 447 Avenue A in Eastpoint.
The shelter will open at 5 this afternoon and remain open through 8 AM on Wednesday.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment