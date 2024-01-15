Big crowds helped raise some big money for the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday at the fourteenth annual oyster cookoff.
Beautiful January weather brought out the people, and delicious oyster dishes kept them coming back for more.
There were 9 entries in this year's cook-off.
Second and third places went to the Batty Sisters; they took the third-place trophy with oysters thermidor, and 2nd place was a for their Greek oysters.
The people's choice award (for most money earned by a group) went to White Sands hospitality who raised well over 2600 dollars during the event.
The Batty Sisters raised over 1400 dollars at their booth, and Half Shell Dockside over a thousand dollars.
The total amount raised through the event is still being tallied, but all of the money that was raised will go to the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.
Below you can see some of the entries into the cook-off and as a judge I was lucky enough to try all of them (plus 2 more that are not pictured)
