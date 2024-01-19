Earlier this week, Gulf
World Marine Institute was called out to respond to a live-stranded dolphin at
Salinas Park at Cape San Blas.
The Dolphin was a Risso's dolphin,
which are rare along the coast.
Risso's dolphins are native to the
Gulf of Mexico, but they are typically seen around the continental shelf, which
can be over 100 miles offshore.
Upon arrival, the rescue team
immediately helped the rescuers already on-site, including the Gulf County
Sherriff's Office and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission,
to move the large male dolphin out of the water for a full health assessment.
The health assessment found that the
dolphin was not a good candidate for rehabilitation, and the dolphin was
euthanized to prevent any further suffering of the animal.
A full necropsy was conducted to try
and learn more about this individual and why he may have stranded.
Additionally, learning about each
stranding contributes knowledge about health trends for marine mammals in the
Gulf of Mexico.
There are no definitive answers yet as
to why the dolphin stranded.
No comments:
Post a Comment