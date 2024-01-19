Friday, January 19, 2024

Earlier this week, Gulf World Marine Institute was called out to respond to a live-stranded dolphin at Salinas Park at Cape San Blas.

 

The Dolphin was a Risso's dolphin, which are rare along the coast.

 

Risso's dolphins are native to the Gulf of Mexico, but they are typically seen around the continental shelf, which can be over 100 miles offshore.

 

Upon arrival, the rescue team immediately helped the rescuers already on-site, including the Gulf County Sherriff's Office and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, to move the large male dolphin out of the water for a full health assessment.

 

The health assessment found that the dolphin was not a good candidate for rehabilitation, and the dolphin was euthanized to prevent any further suffering of the animal.

 

A full necropsy was conducted to try and learn more about this individual and why he may have stranded.

 

Additionally, learning about each stranding contributes knowledge about health trends for marine mammals in the Gulf of Mexico.

 

There are no definitive answers yet as to why the dolphin stranded.

 



