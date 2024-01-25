February Heating Up with Early Festivals!

SGI ShrimpFest February 10
The St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 3rd Annual SGI ShrimpFest on February 10th, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm in the western parking area adjacent to Lighthouse Park. This year’s festival will be a one-day outdoor event offering patrons the opportunity to dine on the freshest, most exquisite local shrimp dishes while enjoying great live musical entertainment and shopping with many unique vendors.
Adding to the festivities this year, there will be a curated group of arts and crafts vendors showcasing unique products, local nonprofit exhibitors, raffle items, a beer and wine station, hot cocoa and coffee, and a live musical performance by The Blues Factor Band that will keep the energy high and the good times rolling throughout the event. For details, click here.
MardiGras Barkus Festival February 24
Dust off your boots, grab your cowboy hat and bring your canine companions. Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed dog and their people! The theme for the 2024 event is “Git Along Li’l Doggies” so dust off your boots, grab your cowboy hat and bring your canine companions for a day of fun and excitement. Saddle up and join us on Saturday, February 24, 2024! This is going to be one fun-filled day that y’all won’t want to miss. Details.
Crooked River Park Day February 3
The Crooked River Lighthouse group will host the 2nd Annual Crooked River Park Fest on Saturday, February 3 from 9 am-9 pm. This event starts off with an extended Country Farmer’s Market. Then, in the evening, the festivities continue with a special benefit music event with live music, evening tower climbs, and a local food vendor under the stars. The Crooked River Lighthouse Museum and Tower will be open from 9 am-9 pm. Details.
The February Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. Details.
Four Ilse Newell Concerts in February
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts will present four unique concerts during February.
On February 4, jazz pianist Sammy Hanson and classical pianist Benjamin Chen will perform at 4 pm at Apalachicola’s Trinity Episcopal Church. Sammy Hanson is a jazz pianist currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Jazz Performance at Florida State University. His music is all improvised live, making each performance something special! A native of Taiwan, Bang-Shyuan (Benjamin) Chen is currently based in Florida and enjoys a musical life with an international outlook. Chen has performed at prestigious venues such as the National Concerto Hall of Taiwan, The Green Space, Gordon K. & Harriet Greenfield Hall, and Opperman Music Hall.
On February 10, saxophonist Chris Godber, along with keyboardist Caleb Middleton and guitarist Antonio Reeves will perform a Valentine’s dinner at Apalachicola’s historic Holy Family Center. The event will be catered by the Franklin County Culinary Program and will prove to be an evening full of musical and culinary delight.
On February 18, vocalist Avis Berry will perform at 4 pm at Apalachicola’s Trinity Episcopal Church. Performing with Avis will be Wil Fulkerson on piano, Brian Hall on bass, Nygel Anderson on drums, Joe Goldberg on saxophone, and Cory Marsh on guitar. Considered a modern renaissance woman and jewel of Tallahassee, Florida State alum Avis Berry is a talented singer equally accomplished in Jazz, Gospel, and Classical Music.
On February 24, Bernard Simmons and his Delta Blues Band will perform at 6pm at Apalachicola’s historic Holy Family Center at 223 Frederick Humphries Street, Apalachicola. The Cabaret-style event will feature plenty of room for dancing.
42nd SGI Chili Charity Cookoff March 2
The St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction will be held Saturday, March 2. In addition to the main chili cooking event, this family-friendly weekend event features a Golf tournament on Friday, March 1, a Red Pepper Run the morning of March 2 and an online auction that will run from February 28 through March 6. During the chili cookoff, there will be food vendors and lots of musical entertainment. The chili cookoff is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department (SGIVFD). Details.
26th Annual Chef Sampler March 3
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the
25th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 6-9 pm. Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Sample an array from our area restaurants. Tickets are $100.00 per person and are available at the Chamber for presale. For more information, click here.
Eastpoint Charity Rib Cookoff March 16
The Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday, March 16 at the fire house in Eastpoint. BBQ dinners will be served from 11am.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl March 16
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum, will be held on Saturday, March 16. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on February 11 from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will feature the popular Fishy Fashion show and a scavenger hunt. Details.
Plein Air Painting Event March 15-24
Now in the 19th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day festival. The 2024 annual Forgotten Coast en Plein air painting event will be held March 15-24 throughout several venues along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Details.
HCOLA 21st Annual History Festival February 16-18
H’COLA’s Annual African-American History Festival will be held February 16-18. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music, and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness, and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two-day event. Click here for details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Presents African American Service Member Exhibit
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit of the history of African American service members. The exhibit will run from january 30 through Saturday, March 2. The exhibit will include the history of two African-American Infantry Regiments, the 369th and the 370th, both of which served with distinction in WWI. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Details.
Panhandle Players Present A Perfect Weekend for Murder
The Panhandle Players will present "A Perfect Weekend for Murder" a play written by Royce Rolstad, at the Chapman Auditorium February 8-11. Three couples have a weekend getaway to St. George Island. Secrets, deception, and more are revealed. As things begin to unravel, bodies start piling up. The cast must discover who the killer is during this perfect weekend at the beach. Details.
Spanish Florida Heritage Presentation Feb. 17
The Carrabelle History Museum will present a program about the Spanish influence in Florida. This program will feature a speaker from the Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN) and will be held Saturday, February 17, from 10am - noon in the upstairs room at the Masonic Lodge, 108 N. E. 1st Street, Carrabelle. There is no charge for this event. Details.
