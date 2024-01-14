Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 1945 SURF RD [BOAT LIFT]
Location Id: 443993
Location Name: 1945 SURF RD [BOAT LIFT]
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 443993-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1945 SURF RD [BOAT LIFT]
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: GULF CO INDIAN PASS RD DIR BOR
Location Id: 443996
Location Name: GULF CO BOCC INDIAN PASS RD DIRECTIONAL BORE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 443996-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: GULF CO BOCC INDIAN PASS RD DIRECTIONAL BORE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 179 AIRPORT ROAD [DOCK]
Location Id: 444009
Location Name: 179 AIRPORT ROAD [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 444009-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 179 AIRPORT ROAD [DOCK]
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment