Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: INDIAN PASS ROAD HYDRAULIC
Location Id: 444070
Location Name: GULF COUNTY WATER DEPARTMENT
County: Gulf
Application Number: 444070-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Stormwater - Large Construction (>= 5 AC)
Project Name: WAKULLA RESURFACING
Location Id: FLR10WN22
Location Name: WAKULLA RESURFACING
County: Wakulla
Application Number: FLR10WN22-001
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: BOSS OYSTER
Location Id: FLR10WN19
Location Name: Boss Oyster
County: Franklin
Application Number: FLR10WN19-001
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Water - Industrial Wastewater Concrete Batch Plant Permit
Project Name: CBP PERMIT RENEWAL
Location Id: FLG110600
Location Name: Smyrna Ready Mix - Plant #106
County: Franklin
Application Number: FLG110600-008
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: WILLIAM J RISH PARK
Location Id: 444083
Location Name: WILLIAM J. RISH PARK IMPROVEMENTS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 444083-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: WILLIAM J. RISH PARK IMPROVEMENTS
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment