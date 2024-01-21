Sunday, January 21, 2024

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: WAKULLA GARDENS PHASE VI
Location Id: 125387
Location Name: WAKULLA GARDENS SUBDIVISION
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 125387-009

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: GFP GE0 TECH BORING
Location Id: 362033
Location Name: GFP TIMBERLANDS, LLLP
County: Franklin
Application Number: 362033-004

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: GFP TIMBERLANDS, LLLP
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)



