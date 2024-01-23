Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County

DEP Logo

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400

Ron DeSantis

Governor


Jeanette Nuñez

Lt. Governor


Shawn Hamilton

Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: LOT 16 ISOLATED WETLAND FILL
Location Id: 444313
Location Name: BASS, ROBERT
County: Franklin
Application Number: 444313-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: BASS, ROBERT
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: LOT 15 ISO FILL
Location Id: 444293
Location Name: BASS, ROBERT
County: Franklin
Application Number: 444293-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: BASS, ROBERT
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment