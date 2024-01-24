Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-094
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: SUN-N-SANDS SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 444365
Location Name: SUN-N-SANDS SUBDIVISION
County: Franklin
Application Number: 444365-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-093
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: WILLIAMS FAMILY DOCK
Location Id: 444390
Location Name: 188 WEST DR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 444390-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 188 WEST DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: SOUTHERN DUNES SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 201292
Location Name: SOUTHERN DUNES
County: Franklin
Application Number: 201292-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 188 WEST DR [DOCK]
Location Id: 444382
Location Name: 188 WEST DR [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 444382-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 188 WEST DR [DOCK]
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
