Florida Wildlife Research Institute January Research Updates

Manatee Rescue in Bayboro Harbor
We teamed up with ZooTampa to respond to a small, lone manatee in the Bayboro Harbor, adjacent to the Research Institute Headquarters and the USF-St. Pete Campus. When temperatures dip below 68 degrees, manatees must seek warm water refuge at natural springs or from artificial sources like power plant outflows to avoid cold stress. During hard freezes and cold snaps, the low water temperatures can be fatal for manatees if they do not reach refuge in time. A cold-stressed manatee typically has white lesions or sores and is in a slow or lethargic state. Our biologists estimate that this manatee is around 2-3 years in age, which may mean that it is the young manatee’s first winter without the guidance of its mother and had difficulty finding a suitable warm water refuge. To ensure that this juvenile has the best shot at survival, the manatee was rescued and taken to Zoo Tampa for care before ultimately being released back into a warm water habitat.
Coincidentally, on the same date last year – January 19th – we received a similar report from another USF student about a small, lone calf that had begun exhibiting signs of cold stress in the same harbor. Thanks to the careful eye of some informed students, both manatees were successfully rescued! Learn more about manatee habitats and the importance of warm water refuge online.
Please report sightings of sick, injured, orphaned or dead manatees to our Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-FWCC (3922).
Coral Research: Disturbance Response Monitoring
FWRI’s Coral Research Program is home to the Disturbance Response Monitoring (DRM) program. The DRM program is the largest, collaborative volunteer-based coral monitoring effort in the world and brings together partners across the jurisdictions of Florida’s Coral Reef. The data generated by the DRM program provides reef managers with an annual assessment of the extent of coral bleaching and disease and its potential impacts on Florida’s coral reefs.
During the summer of 2023, record breaking water temperatures exposed coral reefs in the Florida Keys to heat stress for more than double the amount of time than previous records. The DRM program surveys were vital to capturing the severity of this bleaching event and they will monitor again in the winter of 2024 to better understand what happened to our reefs. Find more about Florida’s coral reefs and the Disturbance Response Monitoring program on our webpage.
