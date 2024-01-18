Franklin County commissioners agreed this week to amend their travel policies to change the amount county representative get when traveling out of town on county business.
The current per diem policy was adopted in 2012.
The mileage per diem is updated every year based on the rate established by the Internal Revenue Service.
The per diem rate for meals, however, has not been changed in over 10 years.
On Tuesday, the county commission agreed to increase the amount they can get reimbursed for breakfasts from 8 dollars to 13 dollars, and the amount for lunch from 12 dollars to 15 dollars.
The reimbursable rate for dinners will remain at 26 dollars.
The new rates are sourced from the U.S. General Services Administration.
The current per diem policy was adopted in 2012.
The mileage per diem is updated every year based on the rate established by the Internal Revenue Service.
The per diem rate for meals, however, has not been changed in over 10 years.
On Tuesday, the county commission agreed to increase the amount they can get reimbursed for breakfasts from 8 dollars to 13 dollars, and the amount for lunch from 12 dollars to 15 dollars.
The reimbursable rate for dinners will remain at 26 dollars.
The new rates are sourced from the U.S. General Services Administration.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment