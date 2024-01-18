Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a letter of appreciation for Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and his staff for the help Bay County provided during the recent funeral of Lt. Baron Cortopassi.
Lt. Cortopassi’s funeral was held on January the 4th, and to ensure that all Sheriff Deputies and other local law enforcement personnel had the opportunity to attend the funeral services, Sheriff Tommy Ford of Bay County voluntarily provided deputies to cover patrol, corrections, and courthouse security in Franklin County on the day of the service.
The letter thanks the Bay County Sheriff’s officers for their respect and generosity.
The letter was signed by both the Franklin County Commission chairman and Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith.
It will be presented to Sherriff Ford at Sheriff’s Day in Tallahassee later this month.
Lt. Cortopassi’s funeral was held on January the 4th, and to ensure that all Sheriff Deputies and other local law enforcement personnel had the opportunity to attend the funeral services, Sheriff Tommy Ford of Bay County voluntarily provided deputies to cover patrol, corrections, and courthouse security in Franklin County on the day of the service.
The letter thanks the Bay County Sheriff’s officers for their respect and generosity.
The letter was signed by both the Franklin County Commission chairman and Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith.
It will be presented to Sherriff Ford at Sheriff’s Day in Tallahassee later this month.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment