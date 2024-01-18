Franklin County has received over 3.1 million dollars in federal funds for the final phase of upgrade to County Road 67.
The money is being made available through the American Rescue Plan.
The money will fund the construction and engineering for the final 2.6-mile section of county Road 67, from Forest Road 172 to the Liberty County Line.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes, as well as shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
