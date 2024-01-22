FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Spice is a 1 yr old Lab/bully mix and sweet as
can be. All she wants is love. She is a happy girl who loves attention and at
only 36 lbs, a nice medium size for many households. Looking to fall in love
before Valentine's Day? Spice is definitely lovable!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment