Monday, January 22, 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Spice is a 1 yr old Lab/bully mix and sweet as can be. All she wants is love. She is a happy girl who loves attention and at only 36 lbs, a nice medium size for many households. Looking to fall in love before Valentine's Day? Spice is definitely lovable!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment