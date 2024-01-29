FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Noa is a great looking 3 yr old Blue Heeler/Border Collie mix
and such a good dog. He is a smart and friendly boy who knows basic commands.
He has an old injury to his left rear leg but it doesn’t slow him down a bit.
Looking for a 40 lb. sweetheart to love this Valentine’s Day? You’ll want to
meet Noa!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
