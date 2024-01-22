Franklin County unemployment rose slightly in December.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.9 percent last month, up from 2.8 percent the month before.
144 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4922.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just below the statewide unemployment average of 3 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 3 percent in December, up slightly from the month before.
169 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.8 percent in December.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.2 percent.
