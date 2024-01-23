Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Franklin County's graduation rate fell slightly last year after years of increasing graduation rates.

 

The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.

 

Franklin County’s graduation rate for the 2022-2023 school year was 75.4 percent – down from nearly 83 percent the year before.

 

The local graduation rate has been on a mostly rising trend since 2014 when our graduation rate was only 49 percent.

 

Franklin County's graduation rate is below the statewide average which was 88 percent last year. 

 

Gulf County saw its graduation rate fall from over 90 percent to just over 80 percent. 

 

In Wakulla County the graduation rate rose slightly from 97 percent to 97.6 percent. 

 

In Liberty County the graduation rate fell from about 77 percent to just over 72 percent.



