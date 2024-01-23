Franklin County's graduation rate fell slightly last year after years
of increasing graduation rates.
The
graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within
four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.
Franklin
County’s graduation rate for the 2022-2023 school year was 75.4 percent – down
from nearly 83 percent the year before.
The
local graduation rate has been on a mostly rising trend since 2014 when our
graduation rate was only 49 percent.
Franklin
County's graduation rate is below the statewide average which was 88 percent
last year.
Gulf
County saw its graduation rate fall from over 90 percent to just over 80
percent.
In
Wakulla County the graduation rate rose slightly from 97 percent to 97.6
percent.
In
Liberty County the graduation rate fell from about 77 percent to just over 72
percent.
No comments:
Post a Comment