GCSC First State College to Receive Designation as Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is honored to announce its recognition as the first Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus.
This distinguished designation, established by the Florida legislature in 2023, highlights the College's commitment to supporting military students and families as they transition to the college environment.
“Our institution takes great pride in being acknowledged as a Collegiate Purple Star Campus,” said Gulf Coast President Glen McDonald. “This recognition represents our ongoing dedication to maintain an educational community that values and supports those who have served our nation and their families. Being the first state college to earn this honor is a depiction of that commitment.”
The Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus Program recognizes colleges that strongly support military families, in line with Florida Statutes. Gulf Coast State College met all the listed criteria found in the statute, including: military liaison; military webpage; student-led transition program; professional development for staff on issues relating to military students; and priority registration for military students and families.
https://www.fldoe.org/schools/higher-ed/fl-college-system/military/purple-star.stml
