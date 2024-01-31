Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Getting a passport in Franklin County will now be much easier

Getting a passport will now be much easier.

 

The Franklin County Clerk of Court’s Office is now providing passport photos and applications.

 

Staff at the Clerk’s office are certified in the passport application process.

 

Beginning today, Franklin County residents can have their approved passport photos taken when applying for a passport at the Franklin County Clerk of Court’s Office.

 

Official photos for adults, children and babies are required with each passport application.

 

The Franklin County Clerk of Court’s Office can take photos for all ages.

 

The service costs $15.00 and the photos will be taken according to federal guidelines.

 

This will save time, money, and the hassle of getting photos taken before coming into the office to apply for a passport.




