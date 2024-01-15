Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday named 5 members to the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District, three of whom were already serving on the board.
The three returning members include local businessperson Joyce Estes who serves as the chairperson of the water and sewer district.
District 1 Franklin County Commissioner Ricky Jones was also re-appointed; Jones serves as Vice-chair of the district.
Michael Thornburg, who serves as the treasurer, was also reappointed to the board.
The new members include William “Garrett” Creamer, who is the Owner of Coastline Rentals in Eastpoint and Jimmy Sapp who is the Manager of Red Pirate Family Grill and Oyster Bar.
The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District is governed by a 5-member volunteer board, all of whom are appointed by the Governor for Four-year terms.
The district serves approximately 1100 customers providing residential, commercial and industrial service.
