Gulf Coast State College has been recognized as the first Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus.
The designation, established by the Florida legislature in 2023, highlights the College's commitment to supporting military students and families as they transition to the college environment.
The Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus Program recognizes colleges that strongly support military families.
Gulf Coast State College met all the listed criteria found in the statute, including: military liaison; military webpage; student-led transition program; professional development for staff on issues relating to military students; and priority registration for military students and families.
The designation, established by the Florida legislature in 2023, highlights the College's commitment to supporting military students and families as they transition to the college environment.
The Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus Program recognizes colleges that strongly support military families.
Gulf Coast State College met all the listed criteria found in the statute, including: military liaison; military webpage; student-led transition program; professional development for staff on issues relating to military students; and priority registration for military students and families.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment