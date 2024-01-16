Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

Rise N’ Shine Ranch is a little ranch with a big heart. They are located 10 minutes north of Port St. Joe and 10 minutes south of Wewahitchka on highway 71 in Gulf County, Florida. We moved to this ranch in November of 2021 and are happy to call it home.
On the ranch, Justin and Sarah Williams and their sons Jason and Jacob raise chickens for eggs. They garden, and they keep bees. They are all about homesteading and learning to live and eat healthy. They have one llama named Stella. A horse named Athena. Goats Tasha, Patches, Lightning, Cutie, and Groot. A Tortoise named Rob. A dog named Buddy. Cats include Timmy, Billy, Milley, Shmeow, Kara, Rea, Lagha, and Xena. Geese Gorge and Georgia. Last of all too many chickens to name. All are like family, most came with them from Maryland and each one has their own story.
At Rise N Shine Ranch they provide a place for kids and families to gather for learning adventures and fun though a variety of ranch-centered activities. They offer: Farm tours, field trips, basic horsemanship sessions, and ranch stays.
Are you a teacher or know a class who would like to come visit the ranch? They would love to have you. They can support groups up to 30. Visits include petting zoo, demonstrations, learning about farm life, and team building exercises.
Call and tell them what you are looking for and they will come up with an experience geared to your group.
Rise N’ Shine Ranch
10911 Highway 71 Wewahitchka, Fl 32465
(850)730-8689
risenshinewewa@protonmail.com
http://risenshinewewa.com
