Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Whether you’re searching for your dream home or preparing to sell your current home, look no further! Since 1965, Rish Real Estate Group has been helping clients put in a competitive offer or list for the best possible price on Florida’s Forgotten Coast and beyond.


With extensive knowledge of the real estate market and years of experience working along the Gulf Coast of Florida, their team of local real estate professionals is committed to help you make your goals a reality!


Rish Real Estate Group

155 W Hwy 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-9600

www.rishrealestategroup.com

Rise N’ Shine Ranch is a little ranch with a big heart. They are located 10 minutes north of Port St. Joe and 10 minutes south of Wewahitchka on highway 71 in Gulf County, Florida. We moved to this ranch in November of 2021 and are happy to call it home.


On the ranch, Justin and Sarah Williams and their sons Jason and Jacob raise chickens for eggs. They garden, and they keep bees. They are all about homesteading and learning to live and eat healthy. They have one llama named Stella. A horse named Athena. Goats Tasha, Patches, Lightning, Cutie, and Groot. A Tortoise named Rob. A dog named Buddy. Cats include Timmy, Billy, Milley, Shmeow, Kara, Rea, Lagha, and Xena. Geese Gorge and Georgia. Last of all too many chickens to name. All are like family, most came with them from Maryland and each one has their own story.


At Rise N Shine Ranch they provide a place for kids and families to gather for learning adventures and fun though a variety of ranch-centered activities. They offer: Farm tours, field trips, basic horsemanship sessions, and ranch stays.

Are you a teacher or know a class who would like to come visit the ranch? They would love to have you. They can support groups up to 30. Visits include petting zoo, demonstrations, learning about farm life, and team building exercises.

Call and tell them what you are looking for and they will come up with an experience geared to your group.


Rise N’ Shine Ranch

10911 Highway 71 Wewahitchka, Fl 32465

(850)730-8689

risenshinewewa@protonmail.com

http://risenshinewewa.com﻿

Paul Gant’s BBQ is all about carrying on a passion and a love for all things Bar-B-Que!

 

Paul Gant Senior paved the way with his passionate pursuit of knowledge for meat preparation and followed it up with the prefect Bar-B-Que sauce recipe. He had a vision of sharing his pride and ﻿enjoyment ﻿with the rest of the world and it is a passion that the Gant family shares and continues to pass on.﻿

 

Paul Gant’s BBQ

470 W Hwy 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-1473 / (850) 227-9311

www.paulgantbbq .com

 

