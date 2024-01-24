Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Walter Green Boutique offers the best selection of clothing for women. From women's formal dresses to resort wear jumpsuits they specialize in the latest styles for your next vacation and more!


They feature an enormous selection of apparel, swimwear, gifts, jewelry, and accessories, and showcase the latest swimwear styles in all sizes and price ranges, including bra sized and plus sized.


Their inventory is constantly updated so you can shop by style or occasion!

 

𝗪𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲

135 W Hwy 98, Port St Joe, FL

hello@waltergreenboutique.com

www.waltergreenboutique.com

𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 is located on the beautiful gulf coast of Florida, in Port St. Joe, just 30 miles east of Panama City, 20 miles west of Apalachicola and 100 miles from the capitol in Tallahassee.


Their 13,000 sq ft store carries everything you need for freshwater or saltwater fishing, from live bait to a large assortment of fishing lures. From snorkeling equipment to beach accessories. They carry all types of PENN Gold series reels and a wide variety of kayak equipment.


Whether you are fishing the inland lakes and rivers, surf-fishing, or heading off shore, going turkey or deer hunting, THEY HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR YOUR OUTDOOR ADVENTURE!


𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀

121 W Highway 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-1100

Open 7 Days a Week - 6:00 am to 6:00 pm ET

Web Store: (850) -229-6100

support@bluewateroutriggers.com

www.bluewateroutriggers.com

When it comes to buying and selling real estate on Florida’s Forgotten Coast, Beach Properties Real Estate Group offers a 5-star experience. By partnering with Beach Properties Real Estate Group you are choosing a team of local specialists who work tirelessly for you, combining market expertise with entrepreneurial innovation.


Not sure if now's the right time to buy or sell? Just want to learn about life on the Forgotten Coast? Ready to come #livethebeachlife?


Contact Beach Properties Real Estate Group today and get your real estate journey started!


Beach Properties Real Estate Group

113 Monument Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

850-227-2500

Concierge@beachproperties.realtor

www.kayehaddock.com

