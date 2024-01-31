Gulf County Chamber - MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Arc on the Gulf provides free transportation services available 7 days per week, 24 hours per day.
The transportation services are given to those that because of physical or mental disabilities, income status, or age are unable to transport themselves or to purchase transportation and are, therefore, dependent upon others to obtain access to health care, employment, education, shopping, social activities, or other life-sustaining activities.
Contact Arc on the Gulf for more information on how to access these services.
Arc on the Gulf
122 Waterplant Road, Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-6550 Rides
(850) 229-6327 APD Services
Hours: Monday – Friday | 7:30 am – 5 pm ET
https://arconthegulf.com/
