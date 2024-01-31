Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Gulf County Chamber - MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Billy Joe, broker of Port Realty Group, is a Gulf County native experienced real estate professional and has been involved with brokerage, residential construction, land development and land planning, 1031 exchanges, rentals, and has worked extensively in real estate investment.


With years of experience helping buyers and sellers, Billy Joe and his team know how to locate the finest properties and negotiate the best deals, providing expert real estate service on Florida's Forgotten Coast for three decades.


Contact Port Realty Group today for all your real estate needs!

﻿

Port Realty Group

101 Reid Ave Suite 108, Port St. Joe, Fl

(850) 227-7979

bj@portrealtygroup.com

www.portrealtygroup.com  

Arc on the Gulf provides free transportation services available 7 days per week, 24 hours per day.


The transportation services are given to those that because of physical or mental disabilities, income status, or age are unable to transport themselves or to purchase transportation and are, therefore, dependent upon others to obtain access to health care, employment, education, shopping, social activities, or other life-sustaining activities. 


Contact Arc on the Gulf for more information on how to access these services.

﻿

Arc on the Gulf

122 Waterplant Road, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-6550 Rides

(850) 229-6327 APD Services

Hours: Monday – Friday | 7:30 am – 5 pm ET

https://arconthegulf.com/

Brick Wall is a sports bar restaurant in Port St. Joe the whole family will love! They are known for their delicious local Gulf shrimp, oysters, wings, blue crab claws, hand-pattied burgers, fresh salads, and homemade desserts.


Be sure to catch a game on one of six big-screen TVs while enjoying a cocktail, craft, or domestic draft beer at our full-service bar.


Brick Wall is a local’s favorite, be sure to stop by and taste their amazing food, grab a cold beverage and enjoy your favorite game!


Brick Wall

414 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

CALL TO ORDER (850) 899-9454

Hours: Sun-Thurs: 11am-9pm | Fri-Sat: 11am-10pm ET

https://thebrickwallpsj.com

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!


The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 23 - starting at noon ET:


﻿Bobby Blackmon

The Cat Daddy Blues Band

Kelly & The Healers

Corey Hall Music

JC and The Backscratchers



To ensure the event’s success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  

The sponsorship commitment form can be printed from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment