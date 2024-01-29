Gulf World Marine Institute will release 40 sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and the public is invited to attend.
The turtles were cold stunned during a sever low temperatures last week.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can enter a comatose state if they get caught in shallows, bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
The turtles were rescued and taken to the Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City Beach where they were treated.
The turtle release will be held at 11 tomorrow morning on the gulf side at Salinas Park at 280 Cape San Blas Road in Cape San Blas.
Just remember, sea turtle release events are subject to change in the event of poor weather conditions. And the actual release time is pending loading and travel time.
