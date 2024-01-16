HAPPY NEW YEAR! - An E-newsletter from the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Here we go! Ready for a GREAT Year!

This Saturday...

2nd Annual
Crooked River Park Fest
Saturday, February 3, 2024
9 am-9 pm

The all-day festival starts off with Country ‘Super’ Market from 9 am-5 pm. Then, in the evening, the festivities continue with a Special Event Concert with live music by the Funky ‘Taters, a 10-piece band that plays jazz, blues, funk, rock, country folk & reggae, plus evening tower climbs and a local food vendor under the stars from 6-9 pm.

The Crooked River Lighthouse Museum & Gift Shop, Tower Climbs, and the 1894 Fresnel Lens exhibit will be open to visitors during both activities. Admission to the Country ‘Super’ Market is free to the public from 9 am – 5 pm.

Tickets for the evening concert are available for $20. Discounted presale concert admission tickets are $15 and available online through February 2nd.  
“Spanish Florida”
Presented by The Carrabelle History Museum

Featuring a speaker from the Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN).
Saturday, February 17, 2024
10 am - 12 pm
Hosted by: C-Quarters Marina "Upstairs"
501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98) IN Carrabelle, Fl
There is no charge for this event 
This program will include an overview of the Spanish in Florida, including the Spanish Missions, focusing on Mission San Luis and the Apalachee, Native Peoples. The presentation ends with a discussion on how the Spanish have had a lasting influence on Florida’s heritage.
March sneak peek....
MARK
YOUR
CALENDAR!

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is celebrating the
29th Annual
Camp Gordon Johnston Day
Veterans Parade
Saturday, March 9, 2024
10:45 am in Carrabelle, FL

This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans. The museum needs the community’s support and participation to make this celebration more special than ever for our veterans.

CROOKED RIVER LIGHTHOUSE
FARMER'S MARKET!!
ALWAYS SOMETHING GOOD!
Every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturday from 9-1!
