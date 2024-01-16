HAPPY NEW YEAR! - An E-newsletter from the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

2nd Annual
Crooked River Park Fest
Saturday, February 3, 2024
9 am-9 pm
The all-day festival starts off with Country ‘Super’ Market from 9 am-5 pm. Then, in the evening, the festivities continue with a Special Event Concert with live music by the Funky ‘Taters, a 10-piece band that plays jazz, blues, funk, rock, country folk & reggae, plus evening tower climbs and a local food vendor under the stars from 6-9 pm.
The Crooked River Lighthouse Museum & Gift Shop, Tower Climbs, and the 1894 Fresnel Lens exhibit will be open to visitors during both activities. Admission to the Country ‘Super’ Market is free to the public from 9 am – 5 pm.
Tickets for the evening concert are available for $20. Discounted presale concert admission tickets are $15 and available online through February 2nd.
