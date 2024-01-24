If you are a homeowner in Franklin County – this is the time to apply for your homestead exemption.
The deadline to apply is March the 1st.
You can apply for a homestead exemption of up to 50 thousand dollars on your primary residence.
Some senior citizens can qualify for an additional exemption if they are 65 years or older and meet certain income requirements
In addition to the reduction of taxes, the exemption provides a limit on the annual increase of your assessment value.
The limit will be the lower of either the Consumer Price Index or 3%.
If this year is your first time applying for a homestead exemption you will need to provide certain documentation including your social security number, Florida Driver’s license and vehicle registrations, and proof of home ownership.
A current utility bill at the homestead address is needed and if you have kids, the school location of your dependent children.
If you are a registered voter, you must vote in Franklin County.
Both signatures are required for married couples.
For more information about applying for homestead exemption stop by the Franklin County Property Appraisers office or call 653-9236.
The property Appraisers office in Apalachicola is open on weekdays until 4:30 it is open on Thursdays in Carrabelle.
The deadline to apply is March the 1st.
You can apply for a homestead exemption of up to 50 thousand dollars on your primary residence.
Some senior citizens can qualify for an additional exemption if they are 65 years or older and meet certain income requirements
In addition to the reduction of taxes, the exemption provides a limit on the annual increase of your assessment value.
The limit will be the lower of either the Consumer Price Index or 3%.
If this year is your first time applying for a homestead exemption you will need to provide certain documentation including your social security number, Florida Driver’s license and vehicle registrations, and proof of home ownership.
A current utility bill at the homestead address is needed and if you have kids, the school location of your dependent children.
If you are a registered voter, you must vote in Franklin County.
Both signatures are required for married couples.
For more information about applying for homestead exemption stop by the Franklin County Property Appraisers office or call 653-9236.
The property Appraisers office in Apalachicola is open on weekdays until 4:30 it is open on Thursdays in Carrabelle.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment